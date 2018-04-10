SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento police have issued their first written policy on when officers can turn off body cameras after two officers muted their microphones following the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark.

The directive sent to officers last week was discussed publicly at a Monday police commission meeting. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn will answer City Council questions about use of force and pursuit policies Tuesday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Vince Chandler says body camera use is covered in training but officers haven’t received any written direction on when they can be turned off until now.

The memo says officers can turn cameras off in limited circumstances including dealing with a victim of sexual assault or if a supervisor instructs them.

It requires officers to verbalize their reason for turning off the microphone.