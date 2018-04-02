SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento’s first black police chief is struggling to find the right balance of reforms after his officers fatally shot an unarmed African-American man.
Chief Daniel Hahn is an unlikely officer, growing up in a tough neighborhood of California’s capital city and having his own early run-ins with police.
He told The Associated Press in an interview last week that the city could rethink its policy on pursuing suspects after the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark last month. But he warns every change brings consequences.
The department says two officers responding to reports of a man breaking windows shot Clark because they thought he was moving toward them with a gun. They found only a cellphone.
A prominent pathologist hired by Clark’s family says the autopsy shows the officers shot Clark from behind.