SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento man has been arrested after police say he threw rocks as large as footballs onto cars from a freeway overpass, injuring several people.
The California Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Pedro Ruiz Espinoza was arrested Monday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.
Authorities believe he’s the man who tossed rocks from several Interstate 5 overpasses onto passing cars in Sacramento, beginning in October.
