Nation & World Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy shoots, wounds man Originally published December 19, 2017 at 9:56 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect several times during a struggle, but the man survived. Sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton told %href_on(file: The Associated Press Next StoryDetroit judge mulling release of detained Iraqi nationals Previous StoryMontana boy sentenced for drug-robbery death of 18-year-old