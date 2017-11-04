SACATON, Ariz. (AP) — A prolonged closure of the only Interstate 10 rest area between Phoenix and Tucson is being rescheduled.

The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the Sacaton rest area south of metro Phoenix last month but now says it’ll reopen Monday because a six-month renovation project has been delayed until January.

ADOT says septic tanks ordered by the contractor for the $3 million project will take more time to arrive than originally anticipated.

The department says it decided to re-open the rest area through the busy holiday travel period.

The planned work will include replacing septic tanks and water and sewer lines as well as upgrading electrical and mechanical systems and making changes to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.