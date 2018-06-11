PHOENIX (AP) — A gang member in Sacaton has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2014 fatal shooting.
Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old George Alonzo Renteria was sentenced Monday.
He previously was convicted at a jury trial of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence.
Authorities say Renteria encountered the victim in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler in February 2014.
They say Renteria then drove the victim to a deserted field on the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix and fatally shot him with a handgun.
Prosecutors say Renteria is a longtime member of a street gang with a violent criminal history.
At the time of the murder, he was on federal supervised release for a prior robbery conviction.