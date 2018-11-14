SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s hugely popular Olympic curlers have accused their coaches of ruining the team with abusive treatment in a dispute that has spoiled one of the year’s feel-good sports stories.

The so-called Garlic Girls said Thursday they are no longer willing to work with their coaching staff who they also accuse of skipping training sessions, holding back prize money and trying to force a married member off the team.

The five-member women’s curling team rose to fame after their silver medal run at February’s Winter Olympics held in South Korea.

South Korea’s Sports Ministry and National Olympic Committee have announced a joint investigation into the allegations. South Korea has long struggled to eliminate athlete abuse and corruption in its highly hierarchical elite sports scene.