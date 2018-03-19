SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors say they have requested an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak over corruption allegations.
Lee, a conservative who ruled from 2008 to 2013, is the latest South Korean leader to be entangled in scandals or other problems after leaving office.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Monday it has asked a court to approve Lee’s arrest.
South Korean media say Seoul Central District Court will likely decide whether to issue an arrest warrant by Wednesday night at the earliest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Prosecutors accuse Lee of taking bribes from his own intelligence agency and business groups and using an auto parts manufacturer to create illegal slush funds.
Lee has called the allegations politically motivated by the current government of liberal President Moon Jae-in.