SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors say they have requested an arrest warrant for former President Lee Myung-bak over corruption allegations.

Lee, a conservative who ruled from 2008 to 2013, is the latest South Korean leader to be entangled in scandals or other problems after leaving office.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Monday it has asked a court to approve Lee’s arrest.

South Korean media say Seoul Central District Court will likely decide whether to issue an arrest warrant by Wednesday night at the earliest.

Prosecutors accuse Lee of taking bribes from his own intelligence agency and business groups and using an auto parts manufacturer to create illegal slush funds.

Lee has called the allegations politically motivated by the current government of liberal President Moon Jae-in.