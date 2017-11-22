BEIJING (AP) — South Korea’s foreign minister met with her Chinese counterpart Wednesday as their countries work to repair strained relations ahead of a visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Beijing next month.

Kang Kyung-wha, the South Korean diplomat, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing shortly after a Chinese special envoy wrapped up a visit to North Korea, which China is attempting to convince to return to nuclear disarmament talks.

China’s relations with South Korea soured last year over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile defense system in South Korea that Beijing fears will be able to monitor military activity in northeastern China.

China responded with economic retaliation, banning group tours to South Korea, pulling South Korean soap operas off the air and disrupting activities of South Korean supermarkets and other businesses within China. Visits by prominent South Koreans to China, from actors to boy bands and high-ranking government officials, also slowed.

While South Korea resisted China’s demands to withdraw the system, known as THAAD, Beijing appeared satisfied with a pledge from Seoul not to expand it, among other commitments. That has set the stage for a visit by Moon, who has struggled to balance South Korea’s close political and military ties with the U.S. with its economic dependency on the Chinese market.

Beijing meanwhile has grown increasingly frustrated with North Korea over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests that have brought the threat of war and chaos to China’s northeastern border.

In what was seen as a bid to get relations back on track, Song Tao, the head of China’s ruling Communist Party’s International Department, traveled to Pyongyang on Friday to report on outcomes of the party’s national congress held last month.

Song, as Chinese president and party leader Xi Jinping’s special envoy, reportedly met with North Korean counterparts but few details have been given about his itinerary or meetings, including word on whether he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. That visit followed a stop in Beijing earlier this month by President Donald Trump, who renewed calls for China to step up pressure on Pyongyang to agree to United Nations demands to end its missile and nuclear programs.

China is the North’s only significant ally and main trading partner but has been tightening enforcement of U.N. economic sanctions aimed at cutting off sources of hard currency.

State-owned airline Air China suspended flights Tuesday between Beijing and North Korea due to a lack of demand, deepening the North’s isolation amid the mounting U.N. sanctions.