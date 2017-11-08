HEYBURN, Idaho (AP) — An election tie for city council has flummoxed south-central Idaho officials and might be headed for a coin flip.
The Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2m36Wka) that incumbent Heyburn City Councilman Dick Galbraith and challenger Glen Loveland each received 112 votes in Tuesday’s election.
Minidoka County Clerk Tonya Page says local laws regarding tie elections are open to interpretation, so a coin flip is a possibility.
Heyburn City Administrator Tony Morley says the city has received differing opinions from the Idaho Association of Counties and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on the correct way to break the tie.
He says they’re trying to sort it out.
City Clerk Ashley Langley would perform the coin toss if needed.
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com