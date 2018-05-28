DENVER (AP) — Firefighting agencies in southern Colorado are cooperating to quickly respond to any fires due to the hot, dry conditions.

The most recent fire has burned more than 3 square miles (nearly 9 square kilometers) of dry grass and weeds northeast of Pueblo. Pueblo County emergency services spokeswoman Lisa Shorter tells The Denver Post the fire has not damaged any buildings or forced any evacuations.

Shorter says 40 firefighters from eight agencies responded when the lightning-caused fire started at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Heavy air tankers were dumping slurry on the blaze.

The fire was 15 to 20 percent contained Sunday night.

Sunday’s fire was the fourth significant wildfire in a few months and Shorter says fire chiefs met recently and decided to have all area fire agencies respond to all reported wildfires.

