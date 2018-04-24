COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement in and around South Carolina’s largest city say they are creating a task force to find the area’s most prolific violent criminals to crack down on gun violence.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says his officers are sharing information with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to make sure these people don’t have guns and to arrest them if they are breaking the law.

Sheriff Leon Lott says investigators will be monitoring these people so closely that deputies will know if the people spit on the sidewalk.

Holbrook says residents can help. He says many of the guns used in these crimes are stolen from cars.

The chief says Columbia had 59 gun incidents from January to March with 19 people wounded and five killed.