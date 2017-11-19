CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court has declined to rehear a case involving The Episcopal Church and parishes that left the church five years ago.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the decision puts an end to litigation at the state level between the church and the conservative Diocese of South Carolina, which had sued to retain ownership of physical and intellectual property. The diocese split from the church in 2012 over theological issues, including the ordination of gay priests.

The diocese said in a news release late Saturday the motion for rehearing was denied. In August, the S.C. Supreme Court issued decisions that returned most church property to The Episcopal Church.

If no further legal action is taken, 28 church properties now controlled by the diocese will revert to The Episcopal Church.

