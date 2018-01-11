COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has taken on leadership roles with two advocacy organizations.

Loftis is the 2018 Southern Vice President of the National Association of State Treasurers and a new executive board member for the College Savings Plans Network. His office said this week that Loftis began both new roles January 1.

Through the association, Loftis’ office said he will help shape the group’s legislative priorities. The College Savings Plan Network’s board is tasked with coming up with ways to promote 529 plans.

Loftis was first elected South Carolina’s treasurer in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014. He is the outgoing President of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, a group that’s responsible for returning more than $42 billion in unclaimed property to U.S. citizens.