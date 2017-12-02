COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top lawyer says the failure of the secretary of state to place the official state seal on more than 100 laws does not invalidate them.
An opinion released late Friday by state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office says to overturn the laws would give Secretary of State Mark Hammond a more powerful tool than the governor, who can veto bills but also can have his veto overturned.
The opinion says it appears the state constitution allows Hammond to go back and place the seal on the laws at any time.
The opinion doesn’t have the weight of law.
Hammond’s office failed to put the seal on more than 100 laws over the past decade, but the laws are in effect.