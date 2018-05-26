AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is suing the federal government after the Energy Department announced it was stopping construction of a plant to turn plutonium used in nuclear weapons into fuel for nuclear reactors.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson’s lawsuit filed Friday says Energy Secretary Rick Perry didn’t consult Gov. Henry McMaster before ending construction at the Savannah River Site near Aiken.
The lawsuit also says the Energy Department didn’t perform an analysis of how to store the plutonium already at SRS.
Instead of creating mixed oxide fuel, or MOX, the National Nuclear Security Administration suggests SRS make new plutonium pits for nuclear weapons.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
Wilson called the decision to end MOX another chapter in the long, tortured history of broken promises by the federal government.
The Energy Department didn’t immediately respond.