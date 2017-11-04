GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff who has admitted having sex with a woman he hired as his assistant wants her lawsuit against him dismissed.
Local media outlets report attorneys for Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis on Friday filed a motion asking a judge to “throw away” a sexual harassment suit filed against the sheriff. The motion says the woman’s claims are legally “defective” and “illogical.”
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating Lewis’ relationship with the assistant, whose lawsuit against the sheriff says she was drugged, and he had sex with her without her consent.
Lewis says the sex was consensual. He has refused to leave his post, despite calls to do so from high-profile political figures, including Gov. Henry McMaster.
