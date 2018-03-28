CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they aren’t releasing the new details that led them to charge a North Carolina man with killing his wife in South Carolina in 2012 even though her body has not been found.

Charleston County Chief Deputy Eric Watson said Wednesday that investigators spoke to prosecutors and determined the time was right to charge Robert McCaffrey with murder.

McCaffery’s wife, Gayle, disappeared in March 2012. Her husband reported her missing. She has not been seen since.

Gayle McCaffery’s sister says she hopes the arrest will help authorities find her sister’s body.

Helen Banach called her sister a gentle, kind person who deserved to watch her children grow up.

Robert McCaffrey was arrested Tuesday in Dare County, North Carolina. Officials are trying to get him back to Charleston County.