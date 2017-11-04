YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman whose newborn son tested positive for “multiple narcotics” has been charged with felony child abuse.

The Rock Hill Herald reports Saturday 27-year-old Lisa Marie Gainey was jailed on a $7,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says the baby is being treated for neonatal abstinence syndrome for withdrawal from illegal or prescription drugs. Sheriff’s detectives say Rock Hill police contacted them Monday with details on the boy’s condition.

