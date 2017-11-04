YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman whose newborn son tested positive for “multiple narcotics” has been charged with felony child abuse.
The Rock Hill Herald reports Saturday 27-year-old Lisa Marie Gainey was jailed on a $7,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says the baby is being treated for neonatal abstinence syndrome for withdrawal from illegal or prescription drugs. Sheriff’s detectives say Rock Hill police contacted them Monday with details on the boy’s condition.
___
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com