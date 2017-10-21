DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Officials on a South Carolina island known for its pristine beaches and picturesque live oaks are trying to figure out how to deal with a smelly, overflowing public trash dump site.

The Island Packet reports Daufuskie Island’s only public waste collection center is unmanned and unsecured. Daufuskie Island and Beaufort County officials agree the conditions cause vermin infestation and all but invite illegal commercial dumping.

The county had planned to build a permanent convenience center with trash compactors, but nearby property owners sued. The county eventually won the lawsuit. But officials say money was diverted as the case wound through the courts.

Now officials say it’s been difficult to find a new site and new funding. Officials may propose changes, including hiring someone to watch the site.

