RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate killed after an attack at a South Carolina prison.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers tells local media outlets that 62-year-old Ronald Franks died at a hospital early Monday morning.
Since 1980, Franks had been serving a life prison sentenced at Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Ridgeville. Corrections Department spokesman Jeff Taillon says Franks was attacked Sunday by another inmate.
Authorities including Corrections Police Services and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
