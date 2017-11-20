Share story

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate killed after an attack at a South Carolina prison.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers tells local media outlets that 62-year-old Ronald Franks died at a hospital early Monday morning.

Since 1980, Franks had been serving a life prison sentenced at Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Ridgeville. Corrections Department spokesman Jeff Taillon says Franks was attacked Sunday by another inmate.

Authorities including Corrections Police Services and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

