COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of Senators and House members have politely discussed differences in bills cutting electric rates for a South Carolina utility without reaching a compromise.
The conference committee on the rate cuts met for the first time Wednesday.
The House passed an 18 percent rate cut eliminating the charge South Carolina Electric & Gas customers pay for two nuclear plants abandoned during construction.
The Senate passed a smaller 13 percent cut.
House members say cutting out the entire charge allows the Public Service Commission more leeway when it sets permanent rates in December.
Senators say the state will likely be sued if the charge is eliminated.
Complicating negotiations is a promise by Gov. Henry McMaster to veto any cut less than 18 percent.
The committee says it will meet again.