COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Customers of a private South Carolina utility would no longer be charged for two nuclear power plants that the company no longer wants to build, under a proposal approved by the state House.

House Speaker Jay Lucas took the rare step Wednesday of coming down to the House floor to lay out his support for the amendment. It’s attached to a bill changing the law that allowed South Carolina Electric & Gas to charge for the plants before they were built.

The proposal eliminates the monthly charge to ratepayers for the plants, at least until regulators and courts hear SCE&G’s challenge that it still deserves the money. The charge averages $27 per ratepayer. The full bill awaits a vote.

SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper spent billions on the incomplete reactors.