COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An FBI agent has testified that a Hells Angel from South Carolina tried to hire a law enforcement source to kill his ex-wife so she wouldn’t get a share of his 401(K) retirement fund.
The State newspaper in Columbia reports that Jerry Oliver faces charges related to murder for hire.
FBI agent Craig Januchowski testified that Oliver hired a friend to kill his ex-wife and supplied him a handgun, but the friend was an FBI source. The newspaper reports that in October, the friend retrieved the gun with agents and Oliver was arrested. After a hearing this week, a federal magistrate judge ordered Oliver held without bond.
Defense attorney Ben Stitely argues the charges don’t make sense. He says Oliver has no criminal record and the only witness is a “snitch.”
