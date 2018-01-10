Share story

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor says he’s seeking an exemption from the Trump administration’s offshore drilling expansion.

Gov. Henry McMaster told reporters Wednesday the risks associated with drilling are too great a threat to South Carolina’s lush coastline, around which much of the state’s $20 billion tourism industry is based.

McMaster wants a reprieve recently achieved by another tourism-rich state. On Tuesday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the administration wouldn’t allow drilling off Florida’s coast, following a meeting with Gov. Rick Scott.

The Trump administration last week announced plans to expand offshore drilling.

McMaster has said he opposed offshore drilling. The Republican has been closely aligned with President Donald Trump, who is backing McMaster’s re-election bid this year.

