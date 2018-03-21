COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The candidates vying to become South Carolina’s next governor are set to faceoff in two sets of debates planned before the state’s primary elections.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Wednesday it’s teaming up with South Carolina ETV for Republican debates May 23 at Clemson University and June 5 at the University of South Carolina.

Democratic debates will be held May 24 at Clemson and June 4 at South Carolina.

The paper says all eight announced Democratic and Republican candidates have committed to participate in the 7 p.m. debates, which will air statewide and be streamed online.

Charles Bierbauer, a former longtime CNN correspondent and dean of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communications, will moderate.