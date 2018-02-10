BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities say the pilots of a Ryanair flight asked to return to the Bucharest airport amid reports that their plane’s tail may have clipped the runway on takeoff.

Henri Coanda International Airport spokeswoman Ana State said the flight was heading to Dublin late Friday and had 173 passengers on board when the request came in.

State says the Boeing 737-800 airliner belonging to the Irish low-cost carrier landed safely about an hour later with no obvious damage. The plane resumed the trip to Dublin early Saturday.

Aviation news site Aeronews on Saturday quoted an unnamed passenger saying there was a noise “similar to a car traveling fast that hits a big hole” when the plane took off.