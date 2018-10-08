Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is delivering an upbeat assessment of the GOP’s accomplishments as he makes the case for his party in the November election.

Ryan in a speech Monday at the National Press Club pointed to tax cuts, bolstered defense spending and efforts to curtail opioid addiction and human trafficking as top achievements in the Republican-led House.

He calls them “big things we have delivered, big promises we have kept.”

Ryan is retiring rather than seeking re-election in his home state of Wisconsin. Republicans face a difficult election as they try to keep their majority in Congress, with Democrats energized for the fall.

Ryan warns against electing Democrats, saying the party has gone “further left to the fringes” and only promises “more disorder, more chaos.”

