WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is inviting French President Emmanuel Macron to address a joint meeting of Congress next month.

Ryan’s office says Macron would be the first president from France to address Congress in more than a decade, but follows a tradition of foreign leaders appearing at the U.S. Capitol.

A statement from Ryan’s office says Macron’s visit “is a special opportunity to build on the historic relationship between our countries, and to reaffirm our commitment to defeating terror both domestically and around the world.”

The meeting is set for April 25. President Donald Trump will host Macron on April 24 at the White House, where the French president will be the honored guest at a state dinner.