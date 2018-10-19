KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Two days after Ethiopia announced one of the world’s few “gender-balanced” Cabinets with 50 percent women, Rwanda has done the same.
The East African nation late Thursday announced that women now make up half of the slimmed-down, 26-seat Cabinet.
Rwanda joins a handful of countries, mostly European, where women make up 50 percent or more of ministerial positions, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union and UN Women.
The country has received international recognition for female representation in government, with women making up 61 percent of parliament members.
Ethiopia’s move earlier this week was the latest in a series of dramatic political and economic reforms under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who took office in April.