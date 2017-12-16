RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city is scheduled to host one of the largest blood drives for the American Red Cross in the United States.

The Rutland Herald reports teams will compete to donate the most blood at the annual Gift-of-Life Marathon in Rutland.

The city is known for its large blood donations. It broke an American Red Cross record in 2013 for the largest single day collection with 2,350 pints of blood.

The team with the most blood donors this year will receive a trophy and a maple-flavored ice cream party hosted by the Vermont Truffle Co.

Green Mountain Power and Catamount Radio are co-hosting the blood drive. Terry Jaye, operations manager at Catamount, says he expects a “tough competition.”

The blood drive will take place Dec. 20-22 at multiple locations.