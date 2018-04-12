RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The Rutland County state’s attorney’s office and the Child First Advocacy Center will host a victim resource fair this weekend.

The Rutland Herald reports the event is scheduled for Saturday at Justin Thomas Memorial Park in Rutland. The fair will cap off National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. This year’s theme is “Expand the Circle, Reach All Victims.”

Sponsored tables will include the Rutland City Police Department, Vermont State Police and various community service agencies. Visitors can do family activities and meet one of Rutland City police’s K-9 units.

Child First Advocacy Center Executive Director Wendy Loomis says the fair is an opportunity for education. Loomis says the organizers are there to listen and help people.

The fair is supported with funds from the U.S. Department of Justice.

___

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/