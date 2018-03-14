RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town is picking up the cost for its school resource officer with the federal grant funding the position expiring.

Rutland Police Chief Ed Dumas said Tuesday the School Board included $38,000 in its budget toward the cost of Sgt. John Sly’s position. The Rutland Herald reports the school budget and police budget were both approved last week during a town meeting.

Dumas says the federal grant expires on July 1, after which local funding will take effect.

Sly is on duty at Rutland Town Elementary School whenever school is in session. He is trained in the Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate Training protocol created in response to the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings.

