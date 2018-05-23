RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials have announced a series of grants that include funding for two housing projects in Rutland County.
The Rutland Herald reports the state Housing and Conservation Board revealed last week the Housing Trust of Rutland County will receive money to renovate apartments on Hopkins Street and purchase and renovate the Appletree Apartment Complex in Fair Haven.
The Hopkins Street project will receive $227,000 in state funds, bringing its total funding amount to $2.6 million.
The Appletree project is getting more than $650,000 in state funds, with the total funding at $8.6 million.
Housing trust executive director Elisabeth Kulas says she hopes construction on both projects can start in the winter. She says residents at both apartments will have to temporarily relocate.
___
Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/