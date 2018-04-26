MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Rutherford County has revealed its new $73 million judicial center.

The Daily News Journal reports the Wednesday unveiling was a preview of what’s to come as the center will fully open on May 7. Mayor Ernest Burgess says the 203,000- square-foot building and its parking garage were completed on time and within budget.

The building includes 12 courtrooms and different entry points for staff, detained persons and the general public. Each judge will have their own courtroom and a dedicated chamber behind it. The lobby of the six-floor courthouse features a photo collage of the historic county courthouse created from hundreds of photos of local people and places. The photos were contributed by local photographer and Murfreesboro City Councilman Bill Shacklett.

___

Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com