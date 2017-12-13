NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A first-year Rutgers University student has been struck and killed by an Amtrak train.
NorthJersey.com reports Rutgers officials say student Kenneth Patterson was at the university only briefly but “made an impact on the community” and will be missed.
Rutgers University-New Brunswick chancellor Deba Dutta says Patterson was active with the university’s club lacrosse team. He asks people to keep Patterson’s family in their thoughts and prayers during the holiday season.
Amtrak says Patterson was hit on the tracks near New Brunswick on Saturday by a train from Boston to Norfolk, Virginia. It says there were no casualties among the train’s crew or passengers and the accident is under investigation.
Patterson was from Rockaway Township and attended Copeland Middle School there.
School District superintendent Dr. Greg McGann calls Patterson’s death a “tragedy.”