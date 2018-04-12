NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University police say a student’s account of being robbed by an armed man this week is unfounded.

The student had reported that he was walking in New Brunswick around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near Campbell Hall when the driver of a car asked him for gas money. The student said he got some cash out but then saw a handgun on the lap of the driver, who told him to get in the vehicle.

The student said he complied, and the man eventually drove him to an ATM to withdraw cash.

But Rutgers police say there was no handgun on the driver’s lap. They called the matter a “consensual interaction” between the student and the driver which resulted in theft by deception.

The student’s name hasn’t been disclosed.