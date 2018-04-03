MOSCOW (AP) — The legislature in Russia’s fourth-largest city has voted to scrap direct mayoral elections, dealing a heavy blow to the incumbent opposition mayor.
Yekaterinburg Mayor Yevgeny Roizman, elected in 2013 for five years, is a rare public official who openly opposes President Vladimir Putin and supports his archrival Alexei Navalny.
The Yekaterinburg legislature voted on Tuesday to scrap the mayoral vote, hours after several thousand rallied on a city square Monday evening protesting the plans.
The amendments say that a prospective mayor will be now elected by the Yekaterinburg City Duma.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- A child abductee's journey back
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
Roizman said the move aims not only to undermine him but also to erode local governance.