WASHINGTON — The Trump administration imposed sanctions on a series of Russian organizations and individuals Thursday in retaliation for interference in the 2016 presidential election and other “malicious cyberattacks,” its most significant action against Moscow since President Donald Trump took office.

The sanctions came as the United States joined with Britain, France and Germany in denouncing Russia for its apparent role in a nerve-gas attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter on British soil, calling it a “clear violation” of international law. But the joint statement said nothing about any collective action in response.

In his first comment on the poison attack, Trump agreed that, despite its denials, Russia was likely behind it. “It looks like it,” he said, adding that he had spoken with Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain.

“We are in deep discussions,” Trump continued. “A very sad situation. It certainly looks like the Russians were behind it. Something that should never, ever happen. And we’re taking it very seriously, as I think are many others.”

In keeping with his reluctance to blame Moscow for meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump did not mention the sanctions or election interference. The president has repeatedly dismissed the suggestion that Russia sought to influence the vote in his favor as a “hoax” and “fake news,” even as a special counsel, Robert Mueller III, has concluded otherwise and is investigating whether Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russian agents.

Before leaving office, President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats, seized two diplomatic properties and imposed sanctions in response to the election interference. But while Trump’s administration has issued sanctions against some Russians for human-rights abuses or for the country’s intervention in Ukraine, the measures announced Thursday represented the first time he took action on the meddling, and only after Congress passed legislation to force his hand.

The sanctions targeted the same three Russian organizations and 13 individuals indicted by Mueller in connection with an operation spreading disinformation and propaganda to disrupt American democracy and, eventually, promote Trump. The sanctions also targeted two other organizations and six individuals in response to various cyberattacks dating to March 2016, including a previously unconfirmed attempt to penetrate the U.S. energy grid.

The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them. The named Russians are unlikely to have any assets in the United States that would be covered, making the move largely symbolic.

“The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyberactivity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyberattacks and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.”

Moscow dismissed the move as political. “This is purely tied to the internal American infighting,” Sergei Ryabkov, a deputy foreign minister, told the Interfax news agency. “This is also tied to our elections calendar.”

President Vladimir Putin is virtually guaranteed of winning re-election Sunday, but state-run media outlets tirelessly speculate that Western governments are creating provocations to make his victory and future rule less secure. “The Americans don’t have any grounds to impose sanctions,” Ryabkov said. “When talking about some ‘intrusion,’ the authors of these decisions should better talk about their own madness.”

Among those targeted for election meddling was the Internet Research Agency, a troll factory Mueller accused of creating fake online personas, infiltrating social media, posting thousands of ads and even organizing political rallies to shape the 2016 contest.

Nine of the 24 entities and individuals targeted Thursday had already received sanctions from Obama or Trump for other reasons, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch known as “Putin’s cook” who was accused of controlling the Internet Research Agency. Also hit with sanctions again were the Federal Security Service and its military intelligence counterpart.

The administration also took the unusual step of naming the Russian government as the force behind a series of intrusions into American power plants and the computer networks that control power grids. The attacks, known as “Dragonfly,” pierced many layers of security and would have allowed the intruders to sabotage systems, experts say. But there is no evidence any sabotage took place.

Those attacks have been known to the U.S. government for more than a year, but kept highly classified. Symantec, which markets systems that detect and combat malware, issued a report about Dragonfly in October, but stopped short of naming the Russians.

Among the targets was the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp., which runs a nuclear-power plant near Burlington, Kansas, according to security responders and a joint report issued by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI last June.