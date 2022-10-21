RIGA, Latvia — Russia is massing thousands of troops in its western neighbor Belarus, raising fears that Moscow might plan to open a new front in its war against Ukraine, but officials from Kyiv to Washington are casting doubt on whether the military buildup represents a serious threat.

With Russia already struggling to defend territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, it can ill afford to pick a new fight on a third front in the north on the border with Belarus, officials and analysts say.

“We have to be cautious, but I doubt that Russians are at this moment capable of opening another front line against Ukraine, at least not a successful front,” Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said Friday. He said about 10,000 of the Kremlin’s forces were gathering in Belarus, possibly to try to disrupt the flow of Western weapons into Ukraine from Poland.

“They might be able to disrupt something, but it would not be like in February” at the start of Russia’s military onslaught, said Pabriks, whose country is a NATO member bordering both Belarus and Russia, in an interview in Riga, the Latvian capital. “They are too weak now in my view.”

Britain’s Defense Ministry said in an intelligence assessment Friday that the flurry of military activity in Belarus is “likely an attempt to demonstrate Russian-Belarussian solidarity and to convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”

Some Western officials say the Russian move is probably just a feint or a training mission, while others say it could be preparation for an attack, though probably not a very effective one, but their views come with a heavy dose of uncertainty.

Those who think a new offensive is possible say it probably would be aimed not at Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital — which the Russians failed to capture with a thrust out of Belarus at the outset of the invasion — but far to the west, near the border with Poland, to disrupt Western shipments of arms and other supplies.

But plunging into western Ukraine near the Polish border would be “very, very risky” for both Alexander Lukashenko, the strongman leader of Belarus, and for the Kremlin because the region is the traditional “heartland of Ukrainian nationalism,” said Valery Kavaleuski, a former Belarusian diplomat and now a foreign affairs adviser to his country’s exiled opposition movement. “It would be suicidal, a very bad idea, but who knows what they might do,” he added.

Ukrainian forces, armed by the United States and others, have been on the offensive since early September, retaking ground the Russians had seized early in the war. Within the NATO alliance, which has closely monitored the ebb and flow of Moscow’s forces, many officials doubt that President Vladimir Putin’s military — battered and demoralized by nearly eight months of war — has the will or the means to open a new front.

On Friday, there was heavy fighting in Luhansk province in the east, and there have been signs that the Kremlin may abandon parts of Kherson province in the south, which would mean the surrender of territory seized at the start of the war and which Putin last week declared part of the Russian Federation.

Also on Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, spoke by phone for the first time since May and only the second time since the war began. Their respective offices confirmed in statements that the call took place and dealt with Ukraine, but did not offer any specifics or say whether Belarus was discussed.

Lukashenko, Belarus’ increasingly Moscow-dependent president, announced last week that his country and Russia were forming a new joint military force, with 70,000 Belarusian troops and up to 15,000 Russians, putatively to guard against NATO.

A Ukrainian general, Oleksiy Gromov, said Thursday that the threat of a possible invasion from Belarus was growing. But Ukraine’s military intelligence agency does not see an immediate danger, a spokesperson, Vadym Skibitsky, said in an interview Friday.

Several thousand newly mobilized Russian soldiers are deployed in Belarus at training sites, Skibitsky said, but they are not accompanied by the tanks, artillery or fuel trucks and other logistical support that they would need to invade and face Ukraine’s battle-hardened troops.

“We see these elements now moving into Belarus, but we do not see the movement of equipment,” he said.

Putin used the territory of Belarus, his closest military and political ally, as a staging ground for his February invasion and his forces have since launched missiles and drones into Ukraine from there. But Lukashenko has resisted Russian pressure to get more involved in the war.

But Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, cautioned in a telephone interview that Russia and Belarus had both shrouded the purpose of their new joint force in an opaque fog that makes it “hard to say whether there is some sort of operation being prepared from Belarus or this is just an attempt to pin down Ukrainian troops.”

The British assessment said it was unlikely that Russia had actually deployed significant forces and added that Belarus “maintains minimal capability to undertake a complex operation.”

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, also played down the likelihood of a Russian invasion from Belarus: “We don’t currently have any indications of a potential imminent military action on that front,” he told a briefing Thursday.

On Friday, Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement that if the country were attacked, it would “respond as fiercely as we respond to all occupiers.” It also said that, in the event that troops from Belarus were ordered to attack, they should disobey their leaders and surrender.