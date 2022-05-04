Russia’s assault on Ukraine continued to take a toll on civilians Tuesday as 21 people were killed in the eastern region of Donetsk, including a group of workers from a coke plant who were gathered at a bus stop after their shift, officials said.

The total number of casualties, which included 27 injured, was the highest in a day since last month, when a Russian missile struck a train station in the city of Kramatorsk, killing more than 50 people, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Donetsk region’s Ukrainian military governor, said Tuesday evening.

The strike on the coke plant in the town of Adiivka injured 20 workers badly enough to require treatment at a hospital, Metinvest, the company that owns the plant, said in a statement.

“Another cynical crime of the Russians on our land,” Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram app, referring to the attack.

Metinvest also owns the sprawling steelworks in the besieged city of Mariupol, which Russian troops continued to batter with shelling Tuesday even as hundreds huddled in its underground bunkers waiting to be evacuated.

In a rare victory for diplomacy, buses arranged by the United Nations and Red Cross successfully evacuated civilians from Mariupol Wednesday morning, Kyrylenko said.

The strikes in Donetsk were part of a flurry of Russian attacks on cities in at least six regions across the country Tuesday, including the major western city of Lviv, where strikes on three electrical substations knocked out electricity in many areas.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said Russia was targeting cities indiscriminately, with “no specific military goal.”

“Obviously, the Russian military reacted extremely nervously today to our successes,” he said. “They are trying to overcome their powerlessness, because they are not able to take Ukraine.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that its strikes Tuesday had destroyed six electric substations in western and central Ukraine. The substations had powered railroads used to shuttle U.S. and European weapons and ammunition, the ministry said.

Andriy Yermak, who heads the Ukrainian president’s office, said Moscow was doubling down on thwarting “Western aid with missiles,” to target Ukraine’s “new and powerful weapons.”

“But it will not stop,” he said, referring to the flow of military aid from the West.