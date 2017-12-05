MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says its strategic bombers have flown to Indonesia, a visit that showcases Russia’s military power.
The Russian Defense Ministry said two Tu-95 strategic bombers landed on Biak Island on Tuesday. They were accompanied by two heavy-lift Il-76 transports that carried support crew and supplies. The ministry said the bombers flew from Russia’s far-eastern Amur region and were refueled in the air by Il-78 tankers over the Pacific.
The visit by the bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons underlined Russia’s resurgent military might and its desire to expand its foothold around the world.
Russian state television stations reported that the bombers would spend a few days on Biak, part of Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province, but there was no immediate indication that such flights could continue in the future.
