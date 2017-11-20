MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state TV is reporting that Vladimir Putin has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Sochi.
The report said the two leaders held bilateral talks on Monday and then met with Russian military chiefs.
It was the second time Assad has traveled to Russia to meet with Putin in the course of the country’s six-year civil war.
The first was in October 2015, shortly after Russia launched its military campaign in Syria to shore up Assad’s forces. The Russian intervention has turned the war in favor of Assad.
The meeting in Sochi comes a week before U.N.-sponsored peace talks are to resume in Geneva.
Assad’s office confirmed the visit on its Facebook page.