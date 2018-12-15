MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow police say an off-duty Russian police lieutenant has been hospitalized after a World War II-era land mine exploded on the side of a highway.
Police say the officer found the mine alongside the highway and sustained injuries after it exploded.
A passerby on the highway saw the injured officer and stopped to help.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier Saturday that a man was injured along the highway after picking up an undetonated explosive device, resulting in injuries to his hands and face.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Federal judge in Texas rules Obama health-care law unconstitutional
- George Conway calls Trump a liar after Kellyanne Conway defends president on TV
- 'Nobody should work here — ever': Teen uses intercom to quit Walmart
- Some link depression, failed LASIK
- 12-year-old in China kills his mother, then returns to school, igniting an outcry
Moscow police haven’t yet commented on the specifics of the officer’s injuries.