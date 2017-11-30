Nation & World Russian PM approves draft deal with Egypt that would allow Russian warplanes to use Egyptian military bases Originally published November 30, 2017 at 3:35 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press MOSCOW (AP) — Russian PM approves draft deal with Egypt that would allow Russian warplanes to use Egyptian military bases. The Associated Press Next StoryPortugal proposes its finance minister as eurozone chief Previous StoryPennsylvania animal park cited in care of lion