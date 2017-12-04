MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have drafted new regulations that would bar U.S. media named foreign agents from accessing the parliament’s lower house in retaliation for the withdrawal of a Russian state-funded television station’s credentials in the U.S.
The State Duma’s procedural committee proposed Monday that the house vote on the measure Wednesday.
Foreign correspondents in Russia can access the parliament and some government agencies using press credentials issued by the Foreign Ministry.
A committee governing Capitol Hill access for broadcast journalists has withdrawn credentials for Russia’s state-funded RT television after it complied with a U.S. demand that it register as a foreign agent.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani eliminates Yankees and several others teams from consideration; Mariners considered a finalist
- Bush Hamdan returning to Montlake to serve as Huskies' offensive coordinator
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
Russia has denounced the move as a violation of media freedom and passed a new law allowing the government to designate any international media outlet as foreign agents.