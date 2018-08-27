MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to a month in jail for an unsanctioned protest rally.

Navalny’s arrest outside his home on Saturday came as a surprise since police detained him over a protest rally held in January.

Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent rival, has called for nationwide rallies on Sept. 9 to protest government plans to raise the retirement age for both men and women. The issue has created widespread outrage, giving Russians with varying political views common ground.

Navalny has been jailed multiple times for organizing demonstrations, but typically soon after the events. He called on his supporters after his sentencing Monday to take to the streets for the pension protests next month even though he will be behind bars.