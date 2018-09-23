MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained just after being released from jail.
Navalny’s 30 days in jail for staging an unsanctioned protest ran out early Monday. A police officer approached him and took him away just as he came out of a detention center in Moscow to be greeted by supporters and the media.
Navalny has been the driving force behind a recent series of anti-government rallies.
His detention comes amid a wave of popular discontent against a hike in the retirement age, an issue that angered Russians across the political spectrum.
