MOSCOW (AP) — The head of the Russian Olympic Committee says he will step down, three months after athletes from his country were forced to compete at the Pyeongchang Games as neutral athletes.

In a statement published by two state news agencies, Alexander Zhukov says he wants to focus on his political career. He is also a deputy speaker of parliament for the ruling United Russia party.

Zhukov has led the ROC since 2010 and spent much of that time battling allegations of widespread doping in Russian sport. His intention to leave paves the way for vice president Stanislav Pozdnyakov to take charge at scheduled elections on May 29.

Pozdnyakov led the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” delegation in February, when the country’s official team was banned because of doping.