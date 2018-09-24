COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A 51-year-old Russian national has been arrested in Norway on suspicion of spying during a conference on strengthening cooperation between Europe’s parliamentary administrations.
Lawyer Hege Aakre told the Norwegian news agency NTB Monday that her client, who was not identified, was being questioned by Norway’s domestic intelligence agency, PST.
His behavior at the two-day conference prompted parliamentary officials to contact the intelligence service.
He was arrested Friday during the event by the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation, held at Norway’s Parliament, and placed on pre-trial detention for two weeks the following day. No further details were available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- She moved to the opposite coast, but past catches up to Kavanaugh accuser
- As Senate hearing set for Kavanaugh, new accuser emerges VIEW
- Democrats know of second Kavanaugh accuser, New Yorker magazine reports
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Lindsey Graham: 'There's a bureaucratic coup going on' at FBI and Justice Department
Aakre says her client denies any wrongdoing.
The ECPRD is a European network for cooperation between parliamentarians on research, documentation and information. The Oslo event focused on digitalization.